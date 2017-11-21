Business

McDonald's plans to tear down suburban Chicago museum

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

OAK BROOK, Ill.

McDonald's Corp. has announced it will demolish a suburban Chicago museum that's a replica of Ray Kroc's first restaurant.

Kroc is considered by the corporation to be the hamburger chain's founder. He built his first restaurant in 1955 in Des Plaines after franchising the brand from the original owners, Richard and Maurice McDonald.

The Chicago Tribune reports the store was torn down in 1984. McDonald's Store No. 1 Museum opened the next year, with the original restaurant's sign out front.

The site was popular with tourists but repeated flooding forced the museum to bar access in 2008. In a statement, McDonald's said that caused a tourism decline, and flooding issues made reopening unfeasible.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company says the museum will be razed next month and the land donated to Des Plaines.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video