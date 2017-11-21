FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Anthony Carpanese, left, and Nick Molinaro load plywood in preparation for Hurricane Irma at a Lowe's in Jacksonville, Fla. Lowe's Cos., Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Anthony Carpanese, left, and Nick Molinaro load plywood in preparation for Hurricane Irma at a Lowe's in Jacksonville, Fla. Lowe's Cos., Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The Florida Times-Union via AP, File Will Dickey
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Anthony Carpanese, left, and Nick Molinaro load plywood in preparation for Hurricane Irma at a Lowe's in Jacksonville, Fla. Lowe's Cos., Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The Florida Times-Union via AP, File Will Dickey

Business

Lowe's gets a hurricane boost, but investors not blown away

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:37 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MOORESVILLE, N.C.

Lowe's profit more than doubled in the third quarter as Americans along the Gulf Coast loaded up trunks and trucks with material to repair the damage delivered by a pair of gigantic hurricanes.

The company said sales related to hurricanes Irma and Harvey reached $200 million in the quarter, pushing revenue to $16.77 billion. That's better than the $16.57 billion Wall Street was looking for and it topped last year's revenue of $15.74 billion.

Net income was $872 million, or $1.05 per share, also besting industry analyst projections by 3 cents per share.

Still, investors were not wowed in premarket trading Tuesday because, unlike rival Home Depot Inc., the storms did not lead higher profit or sales projections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Mooresville, North Carolina, home improvement retailer said it expects to earn $4.20 to $4.30 per share this year, the same projections it released in August. That's below the per-share projections of $4.50 on Wall Street.

Shares slipped 2 percent before the opening bell.

Last week, Home Depot also topped most expectations, but was a lot more optimistic about the year, saying it believes earnings will rise about 14 percent, which is better than industry analysts had expected.

Lowe's did lower general and administrative costs to $3.81 billion, from $4.08 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer's health, increased 5.7 percent at Lowe's, and 5.1 percent in the U.S.

Lowe's also stuck to expectations that sales would rise about 5 percent and said same-store sales should be up about 3.5 percent.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video