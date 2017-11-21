Business

Review clears police who shot 'Buckeye Bandit' bank robber

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police say officers acted within department policy when they shot and wounded the suspected serial bank robber whom law enforcement called the "Buckeye Bandit" because he often wore Ohio State University clothing.

Columbus police cornered him after a teller slipped a tracking device into a bundle of cash during a robbery last year. Police say two officers fired when the man pointed what appeared to be a handgun.

The department says an internal review found the officers acted according to police policy.

The man, Ikechi Emeaghara (ee-KEE'-chee ee-MEHG-'rah), was suspected in a string of robberies. He pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery in federal court and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Columbus Dispatch reports that his attorney said the 28-year-old turned to robbery after losing his job.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video