Ethisphere honors Aflac executive as one of ‘Attorneys Who Matter’

The top lawyer at Aflac has been honored by Ethisphere Institute as one of the “2017 Attorneys Who Matter.” The list includes top executives from across corporate America.
Audrey Boone Tillman, executive vice president and general counsel at Columbus-based Aflac, is on the list for the second year in a row. She has been with the company since 1996, starting in its legal department and steadily working her way up the ranks. She was promoted to her current job in 2014.
“Increasingly, we live in a society where attorneys are right in the thick of the action happening in every arena,” Ethisphere says in its synopsis on why it honors top lawyers across the country. “The goal of the Attorneys Who Matter list is to elevate those who are, in our judgment, making the greatest impact on ethics and compliance using the skills of their profession.
“A panel of Ethisphere’s ethics and compliance experts selects the list every year based on a range of factors including recognized expertise, peer/client endorsements, high-profile litigation, number of cases won, high-profile clients, public service, legal community engagement, academic involvement and other awards and recognitions nominees have received.”
Never miss a local story.
The full list of Attorneys Who Matter is featured in the fourth quarter edition of Ethisphere magazine.
“Through her steady leadership and commitment to doing business the right way, Audrey Boone Tillman exemplifies the principles Ethisphere looks for in compiling our annual list of Attorneys Who Matter,” Ethisphere Chief Executive Officer Timothy Erblich said in a statement. “She is deserving of this honor, and we are pleased to recognize her and all of her colleagues who make a difference through an open and honest approach to compliance and governance at their organizations.”
Supplemental health and life insurer Aflac does business in the U.S. and Japan. The company says it insures one in four households and more than 50 million people.
Comments