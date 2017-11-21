FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2012, file photo, shows an exterior view of Hewlett Packard Co.'s headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. HP Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2012, file photo, shows an exterior view of Hewlett Packard Co.'s headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. HP Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Paul Sakuma,File AP Photo
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2012, file photo, shows an exterior view of Hewlett Packard Co.'s headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. HP Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Paul Sakuma,File AP Photo

Business

HP Inc. revenue up in 4th quarter, earnings match views

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PALO ALTO, Calif.

Personal computer and printer maker HP Inc. posted a jump in revenue during the fourth quarter and earnings that met market expectations.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said fourth-quarter earnings were $660 million, or 39 cents a share. Adjusted earnings were 44 cents per share, matching Wall Street forecasts, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $13.93 billion in the quarter, compared to the year-earlier period. Revenue from personal systems, including desktops and notebooks, was up 13 percent, while printing revenue, including hardware and supplies, rose 7 percent.

PC and printers make up the bulk of HP's business since becoming a separate company when Hewlett Packard split in two in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Our results demonstrate that HP is strong and getting stronger," HP CEO Dion Weisler said in a statement.

HP said it expects earnings for the current quarter ending in February to range from 40 to 43 cents per share. Analysts are expecting 42 cents a share on average, according to FactSet.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., the other company that emerged from the split, is focused on selling data-center hardware and other commercial tech gear to other big organizations. HPE CEO Meg Whitman, who oversaw the break up, announced Tuesday that she will step down next year.

HP Inc.'s stock was down about 5 percent in after-hours trading following the earnings report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video