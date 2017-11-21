Business

China's CEFC denies links to alleged Africa bribery plot

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:25 PM

A Chinese energy company denies it had anything to do with a multimillion dollar bribery scheme that U.S. prosecutors say was organized by two businessmen to secure business from African officials on its behalf.

In a statement late Tuesday, CEFC China Energy Co. sought to distance itself from the corruption, money laundering and conspiracy charges filed against former Hong Kong home secretary Patrick Ho and Cheik Gadio.

Prosecutors say the two arranged bribes to secure business advantages for an unnamed Shanghai-headquartered company. The complaint's details indicate it was CEFC.

CEFC said it "conducts its business activities in strict accordance with the law." It denied investment activities in Uganda and having an "interest relationship" with Chad's government.

Prosecutors allege Ho and Gadio were involved in bribing officials of the two countries.

