US, Chinese soldiers find common ground in disaster drills

In this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 photo, soldiers from the U.S. Army and China's People's Liberation Army carry out a joint rescue response to a natural disaster in an exercise at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Ore. It was only a drill, but roughly 100 soldiers from China and the U.S. and their top commanders are ready to use what they learned in a real disaster. The commander of U.S. Army-Pacific said Sunday - the last day of the exercise - that carrying out joint disaster responses shouldn’t depend on the state of relations between the two world powers. Gen. Robert Brown says the participants found a common interest in saving lives. Andrew Selsky AP Photo