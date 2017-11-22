French far-right chief says party's bank shuts down accounts

FILE - In this May 2, 2017 file photo, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a conference in Paris. Le Pen, says that the party's long-time bank, Societe Generale, has closed its accounts in what amounts to a "banking fatwa" to suffocate it. She said that a legal complaint would be filed against Societe Generale, one of France's largest banks, as well as against HSBC, her personal bank which also allegedly shut her out. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo