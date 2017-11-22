UN: Closing energy gap would help poorest countries develop

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, Afghan internally displaced children stand in a muddy yard at a poor neighborhood in Kabul, Afghanistan. A United Nations report says the world’s least developed countries need access to electricity if they are to break out of poverty. It says 60 percent of people in the world’s poorest countries have no access to electricity _ some 577 million people in total. Massoud Hossaini, File AP Photo