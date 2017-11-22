Business

Body of woman found in submerged vehicle in Willamette River

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SALEM, Ore.

Divers have recovered the body of an 89-year-old Salem woman from a vehicle that went into the Willamette River.

Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff's Office says a ferry boat operator spotted the vehicle Tuesday night near the Buena Vista Ferry ramp, and rescuers discovered what appeared to be a deceased, elderly person inside.

A dive team went to the river at daybreak Wednesday and recovered the body and a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that the woman was identified as Anne Marie Rose.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators believe Rose was operating her vehicle when she accidently drove into the water at the entrance to the Buena Vista Ferry.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video