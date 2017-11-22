Body of woman found in submerged vehicle in Willamette River

Divers have recovered the body of an 89-year-old Salem woman from a vehicle that went into the Willamette River.
Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff's Office says a ferry boat operator spotted the vehicle Tuesday night near the Buena Vista Ferry ramp, and rescuers discovered what appeared to be a deceased, elderly person inside.
A dive team went to the river at daybreak Wednesday and recovered the body and a vehicle.
The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that the woman was identified as Anne Marie Rose.
Investigators believe Rose was operating her vehicle when she accidently drove into the water at the entrance to the Buena Vista Ferry.
