EXCHANGE: Search for World War II medals reveals new honors

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, Dan Welch, 65, of Smithfield, Ill., holds up pictures and military records of his dad, Woodrow "Woody" Welch, who was a 1st Sgt. in the U.S. Army during WWII. For years, Welch wondered whatever came of his father's old medals from World War II. Armed with his Dad's DD-214 military form and a tax return that had his father's Social Security number, he contacted U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's office. The staff from the Illinois Democrat and veteran of a Peoria-based Illinois Army National Guard helicopter unit, investigated and the office is arranging to get the medals to the family. Journal Star via AP Fred Zwicky