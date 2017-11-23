Business

Ward Village developer files suit against Waiea contractor

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

The developer of Honolulu's Ward Village community has filed a lawsuit against the general contractor of the luxurious residential high-rise Waiea.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that developer Howard Hughes Corp. filed suit on Tuesday against Waiea general contractor Nordic PCL Construction, saying the more than $300 million tower has voluminous deficiencies and isn't finished despite initial residents moving in nearly a year ago.

Hughes Corp. is seeking damages "well in excess of $75 million."

Nordic denied the allegations and said it will defend itself in court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mike Betz, Nordic's district manager, said Hughes Corp. filed the lawsuit because Nordic threatened to place a lien on the tower after not receiving payments it claims are almost a year overdue.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video