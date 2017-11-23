FILE in this Sept. 20, 2016 file photo a woman buys food in a Aldi market in Gladbeck, Germany. A court is expected to rule Thursday Nov. 3, 2017 in a case that has exposed a rift within Germany’s secretive Albrecht family, owners of the discount supermarket chain Aldi. The company is split into two geographical parts and the dispute centers on the control over Aldi Nord, which operates in northern Germany, Poland, Denmark, France, the Benelux countries and the Iberian peninsula.
Business

Court case exposes rift in Germany's secretive Aldi family

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:38 PM

BERLIN

A court deferred ruling Thursday in a case that has exposed a rift within Germany's secretive Albrecht family, owners of the discount supermarket chain Aldi.

The dispute centers on the control over Aldi Nord, which operates in northern Germany and at least eight other European countries.

The widow of late patriarch Berthold Albrecht is contesting changes her husband made before his death in 2012 to the statutes of a family foundation that owns 19.5 percent of Aldi Nord.

A lower court sided with Babette Albrecht and her children, who are pitted against Berthold's brother, Theo Jr., and mother Caecilie Albrecht.

Germany's Manager Magazin recently estimated the Aldi Nord branch of the family's wealth at about 18 billion euros ($21 billion).

The Schleswig court said the case would continue Dec. 7.

