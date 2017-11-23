3 defendants sentenced for roles in casino blackjack scheme

Three people have been sentenced for their roles in a blackjack scheme that federal authorities say involved the theft of about $10,000 from a casino in the northeast region of South Dakota.
U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler's office said Lito Bolocon, 44, and Jordon Rondell, 29, were sentenced this week to six months in custody and ordered to pay $8,700 in restitution to the Dakota Sioux Casino.
Court records show Jeremy Brown, 43, was previously sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.
The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate operate the casino on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation, which encompasses portions of both Dakotas.
The U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement that Bolocon was a pit boss, Brown a blackjack dealer and Rondell a customer who frequently played the card game.
Officials say they formed a plan to cheat the casino out of money on New Year's Eve 2015 and into the next day, with Rondell paying off the others after making a large sum of illegitimate winnings paid out by Brown, the blackjack dealer.
Prosecutors say Rondell cashed-out approximately $10,000 from the Dakota Sioux Casino after playing at Brown's tables, which Bolocon supervised. Bolocon knew about the swindle and allowed it to proceed, according to the statement.
