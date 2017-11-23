Business

Former CFO admits stealing more than $1 million from company

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 11:24 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

The former chief financial officer of a New Jersey orthopedic care provider has admitted stealing more than $1 million from the company for his personal use.

Federal prosecutors say 70-year-old Harry Wolfmuller pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud. The former Belmar resident now faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced March 13 and must pay $1,175,720 in restitution.

Wolfmuller was the CFO for an orthopedic care provider that has offices in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Prosecutors say he cashed checks from the company's business accounts between 2007 and 2015 and spent the money on restaurant meals, golf outings, gambling, lottery tickets and other unapproved personal expenses. He then misrepresented the nature of these transactions in the company's accounting records to make them appear as legitimate business expenses.

