Ex-Rep. Hinchey, who pushed to protect the environment, dies

FILE - In this June 10, 2011 file photo, Rep. Maurice Hinchey, D-N.Y. speaks in Fort Edward, N.Y. Former U.S. Rep. Hinchey, a veteran lawmaker known for pressing to protect the environment during a career that spanned from the era of the Love Canal toxic waste site to the recent debate over natural-gas fracking, has died at age 79. Hinchey, a Democrat, died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at his home in Saugerties, in the Hudson Valley, his family said in a statement on his Facebook page. Mike Groll, File AP Photo