Las Vegas pot dispensaries offer Black Friday deals

Big box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday. Marijuana dispensaries in the area are rolling out deals, too.

The Las Vegas Sun reports more than 40 dispensaries in the Las Vegas area will offer discounts on marijuana flower products, edibles such as chocolates, and concentrates.

Legal sales of recreational marijuana began in the state July 1. Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot.

Some dispensaries will offer an eighth of select flower products for $35, down from $53. Another will gift shoppers a 10-pack of fruit chew edibles with any purchase.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom helped legalize recreational marijuana in Nevada. He says it's a "great stocking-stuffer" and that people in the state can now "treat it like alcohol in that regard."

