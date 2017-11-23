Business

Shoppers lining up hours early for Black Friday deals

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:17 PM

WATERTOWN, Mass.

Massachusetts is one of just three states that doesn't let stores open in the evening on Thanksgiving, but that hasn't stopped some shoppers from forming lines outside in anticipation of Black Friday deals.

"Blue laws" won't let big box stores and other retailers open their doors until Friday. Neighboring Maine and Rhode Island have similar restrictions.

Even so, 26-year-old Melvin Hernandez turned out Thursday to snag a place in line outside a Best Buy store in Watertown, on the outskirts of Boston.

The maintenance technician says he was set on snagging a heavily discounted 50-inch TV, and also had his eye on an Xbox One.

Hernandez says relatives planned to bring him a little Thanksgiving food, and might even swap places with him to give him a break.

