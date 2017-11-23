Business

New state Municipal Accountability Board takes shape

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:59 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is making appointments to a new state board that will work with financially struggling Connecticut cities and towns.

The 11-member Municipal Accountability Board was established in the new, two-year bipartisan state budget the Democratic governor signed on Oct. 31. Malloy is required to appoint five of the members.

The board will work with distressed cities and towns, such as Hartford, to provide early financial intervention and technical assistance if needed. It will also help with avoiding insolvency or bankruptcy.

Malloy has appointed Thomas Hamilton, the chief financial officer of Norwalk; State Labor Commissioner Scott Jackson, of Hamden; and West Hartford attorney John "Jay" Nolan to six-year terms.

Legislative leaders and union officials will recommend the remaining six appointments to the board, which is expected to meet soon.

