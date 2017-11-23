Turkey Day shopping simply an appetizer for Black Friday’s main course

Twin sisters Tamara Scott, left, and Michele Aragon had been scouting the Best Buy store for a couple days with plans to land a $179.99 Sharp high-def television. They arrived around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, slept in their car, and then jumped in line before it began to grow. The store opened at 5 p.m. Thursday. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com