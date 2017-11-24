Stores hope deals, excitement draw shoppers for Black Friday

People wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People look at Apple products as they shop a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
A man waits to check out as he shops a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Thanksgiving holiday shoppers check out the bargains at the JCPenny store in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. As the holiday shopping season officially kicked off, retailers are counting on a lift from a better economy.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
People line up to check out as they shop a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People line up to check out as they shop a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People line up to check out as they shop a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Thanksgiving holiday shoppers wait in a check out line at the JCPenny store in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. As the holiday shopping season officially kicked off, retailers are counting on a lift from a better economy.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
People enter a Best Buy store as it opened for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Holiday shoppers wait in line on Thanksgiving for the holiday bargains at the JCPenny store at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. As the holiday shopping season officially kicked off, retailers are counting on a lift from a better economy.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
People wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Macy's Herald Square flagship opens doors on Thanksgiving Day for thousands of early Black Friday shoppers on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in New York. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. At Macy's it was the deals like cosmetic and perfume sets from $10 to $20 as well as 40 percent off on boots and shoes that drew attention.
Anne D'Innocenzio
AP Photo
People wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Shoppers look at shoes at Macy's Herald Square on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in New York. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. At Macy's it was the deals like cosmetic and perfume sets from $10 to $20 as well as 40 percent off on boots and shoes that drew attention.
Anne D'Innocenzio
AP Photo
Jesus Reyes pushes a television down an aisle as he shops a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
An employee hands out advertisements to people waiting in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People wait to pay for televisions as they shop a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
People enter a Best Buy store as it opened for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Shoppers look at cosmetics and perfume sets at Macy's Herald Square on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in New York. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. At Macy's it was the deals like cosmetic and perfume sets from $10 to $20 as well as 40 percent off on boots and shoes that drew attention.
Anne D'Innocenzio
AP Photo
Shoppers wait in line for Apple’s iPhone X at Macy's Herald Square store on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in New York. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. At Macy's it was the deals like cosmetic and perfume sets from $10 to $20 as well as 40 percent off on boots and shoes that drew attention.
Anne D'Innocenzio
AP Photo
Comments