Low voter turnout is wasteful, election commissioner says

A local election official in Mississippi says taxpayer money is being wasted because of registered voters who don't bother to cast ballots.
Hinds County elections commissioner Toni Johnson tells WJTV that commissioners have to order enough paper ballots for 60 percent of registered voters. But, in the most recent special election, not even 25 percent of registered voters showed up.
Each ballot costs 25 cents. Unused ones have to be put into storage for two years.
A runoff for Hinds County attorney is set for Nov. 28.
Never miss a local story.
Voter turnout is typically low for runoffs.
Comments