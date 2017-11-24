Business

Work wrapping up on site of massive Michigan sinkhole

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:05 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

FRASER, Mich.

Officials say repair work prompted by a sewer line that collapsed and caused a football field-sized sinkhole north of Detroit is expected to finish a couple days before the one-year anniversary of the massive mishap.

The Macomb Daily reported Wednesday crews have just a few weeks of work left on the project along 15 Mile Road in Fraser — the site of the Christmas Eve collapse. The sewage bypass system has been disassembled and pipes removed, and the roadway replaced and mostly repaved.

Sewage began flowing again through the major interceptor line, and officials marked the milestone during a September ceremony.

The line 60 feet below ground serves roughly 500,000 Macomb County residents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Families from roughly two dozen homes were displaced for about three weeks and three houses were condemned.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video