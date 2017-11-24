Italian firm to drill 2 wells off Cyprus in next 2 months

In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 children play on a beach with a drilling platform seen in the background, on the outskirts of Larnaca port, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. The top executive of ENI said Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 that the Italian oil and gas company will drill two exploratory wells off Cyprus in quick succession over the next two months, expressing confidence that significant quantities of the mineral can be found for possible export to energy-hungry Europe. Petros Karadjias AP Photo