Business

Farm Rescue expands to include livestock feeding assistance

Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:39 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

A growing one-of-a-kind Great Plains farm aid nonprofit that provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster is expanding its services again.

Farm Rescue is adding livestock feeding assistance to its list of services that include crop planting and harvesting, haying, and hay and grain hauling. The new service will be offered throughout the organization's territory, which has grown through the years to include North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska.

"Livestock still needs to be fed when crisis strikes unexpectedly," said Bill Gross, who founded Farm Rescue in 2006 and serves as its president.

The organization had been eyeing an expansion into livestock aid for months, with Gross saying last spring that he wanted to make the nonprofit a year-round operation, helping ranchers in the winter months when farmers don't need help with crops.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Farm Rescue doesn't dole out cash, but has about 1,100 volunteers who assist farmers in need. The organization relies on donated equipment and money donations, operating on an annual budget of just under $1 million.

The nonprofit reached a milestone last summer with its 500th case — a North Dakota rancher who had lost an arm in a hay-baling accident and needed help hauling in hay to get his livestock through the winter.

Farm Rescue's "Operation Hay Lift" has hauled 175 loads of hay amid the worst drought in North Dakota in decades, with another 100 loads planned, according to Operations Director Carol Wielenga. Nearly three dozen truckers have donated their time, hauling hay from as far as Wisconsin.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video