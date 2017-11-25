Washington experiments with providing schooling for adults

Nicole Dickey, 39, an adult learner at Community College Preparatory Academy in southeast Washington, poses for a picture in the computer laboratory Oct. 24, 2017. Faced with high illiteracy rates among city residents yet an extremely competitive job market, Washington is experimenting with adult education. The district has opened more than a dozen adult schools, both charter and traditional public ones that serve around 5,100 students. “My life has changed, I am here to make it better,” said Dickey, 39, who left high school after she became pregnant and spent the next two decades working low-paying jobs, raising five children, living on government assistance and struggling with alcoholism. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo