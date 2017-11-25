Business

Motorists seeing slightly lower gas prices in New Jersey

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:48 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists continue to see slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.56, which is down 2 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.21 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

This marks the second straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.52, down 4 cents from last week. But that's still much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Analysts say pump prices should continue to fall in the weeks ahead as demand declines.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video