Motorists seeing slightly lower gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists continue to see slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.56, which is down 2 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.21 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.
This marks the second straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.52, down 4 cents from last week. But that's still much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.13.
Analysts say pump prices should continue to fall in the weeks ahead as demand declines.
