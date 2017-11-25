Chemical company's response to water worries: Silence

FILE - This June 15, 2017, file photo shows the Fayetteville Works plant near Fayetteville, N.C. Wilmington, Delaware-based Chemours Co. has faced questions for six months about an unregulated chemical with unknown health risks that flowed from the company’s plant near Fayetteville into the Cape Fear River. The company has said virtually nothing in its own defense about chemicals it may have discharged for nearly four decades, and it skipped legislative hearings looking into health concerns. The Star-News via AP, File Ken Blevins