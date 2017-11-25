Business

State may toughen stance on Connecticut Grown rules

November 25, 2017

HARTFORD, Conn.

State agricultural officials are considering whether to begin fining farmers next year who repeatedly fail to comply with the labeling requirements for the Connecticut Grown program.

Inspections conducted this season by the Department of Agriculture at farmers markets across the state found compliance is lacking. Of the 72 growers inspected by the state, 45 were properly posting signs bearing the Connecticut Grown label and the name and address of the farm where the fruit or vegetable was produced.

Dr. Bruce Sherman, director of the agency's Bureau of Regulatory Service, says warning letters were sent to some farmers. For next year, he says repeat offenders will likely be fined $100 for each violation, although the enforcement procedure remains unclear.

He says some farmers haven't gotten used to the system yet.

