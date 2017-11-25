Business

Worker pay deposits delayed at West Virginia University

November 25, 2017 09:45 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in employee paycheck deposits for more than 11,500 accounts at West Virginia University.

The Dominion Post of Morgantown reports that the paychecks weren't deposited as scheduled on Friday morning.

Rob Alsop, the university's vice president for strategic initiatives, said payroll information has been resubmitted to the state for processing, but that deposits would likely not occur until Monday because of federal deadlines.

"We also have been working with the state treasurer and banking institutions in the hopes that the banks of our employees will waive any overdraft charges resulting from this issue," he said. "As a university, we are committed to helping our employees with any such situation."

WVU spokesman John Bolt said Saturday that 3,514 accounts did get paid. He says some employees' checks are split between several accounts.

Alsop said affected employees should contact the university's payroll office, but said they should not send account numbers or other personal information over email.

"I want to assure all employees that we will take the necessary steps and precautions to avoid any future disruptions in payroll," Alsop said. "We will do everything we can to make sure it does not happen again."

Gov. Jim Justice's office said some state employees' pay was also not deposited on time, but it was unclear how widespread the problem was. A spokesman referred questions to the state auditor's and treasurer's offices. Both were closed for the holiday weekend.

This story corrects to accounts instead of employees in the first paragraph and specifies that the glitch involved more than 11,500, instead of between 11,500 and 15,000 accounts.

