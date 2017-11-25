Business

Convicted Oklahoma ex-trucking CEO seeks sentence reduction

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:28 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TULSA, Okla.

The former chief executive of Tulsa-based Arrow Trucking Co. is asking a federal judge to reduce in prison sentence for conspiracy and tax evasion.

A motion in U.S. District Court in Tulsa asks for an unspecified reduction in the 7½ year sentence of 49-year-old Doug Pielsticker.

Pielsticker has served just more than two years after pleading guilty to the charges in 2015.

The motion first reported by the Tulsa World was filed earlier this month and says $11.5 million in losses due to Pielsticker's actions is less harmful because of changes in federal sentencing guidelines that account for inflation.

Federal prosecutors are opposing the request.

Arrow abruptly suspended operations on Dec. 22, 2009, leaving truck drivers stranded across the country.

