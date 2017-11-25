Business

Insurer says troubled town must comply with conditions

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:39 PM

VICTORY, Vt.

A Vermont organization that serves the state's municipal governments says the town of Victory comply with certain conditions of probation or lose its insurance.

The Caledonian Record reports that the conditions were made public this past week.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns placed the town of Victory on probation last month, for "a pattern of continued poor judgment and dysfunction." The town has been the subject of legal disputes and internal strife among current and former workers.

The conditions require it to have a three-year contract with a certified public accountant to do an annual independent audit of the town's finances. The town also must adopt and enforce a fiscal management policy with controls to protect taxpayer funds by March 2018, and require elected and appointed town officials to participate in trainings.

