Trinity Health advances plans for new hospital in Minot

A health care provider is moving forward in the planning of a $275 million medical complex in a northern North Dakota city.
Trinity Health is working toward a guaranteed maximum price contract for the construction of a new hospital and medical park in southwest Minot, the Minot Daily News reported . The company is talking with contractors and architects to refine plans in order to lower costs and meet state health codes.
"We are all pretty optimistic about where we are at today and what the next steps are," said Randy Schwan, Trinity Health's vice president for development.
Trinity Health is determining pricing to complete three bid packages, said Dave Kohlman, vice president of facilities. After consulting with contractors, a guaranteed maximum price contract will be delivered to Trinity Health's construction steering committee for review. If approved, the company can seek bond financing.
Never miss a local story.
Earlier this month, the Ward County Commission approved $380 million in health care revenue bonds to finance the project. Construction is estimated to cost $275 million, while furnishing costs are estimated at $100 million.
"This is a process you want to get right," Kohlman said about the planning phase. "It's long, but right. There's so much work that has to be done before shoveling the dirt."
Trinity Health's plans call for a six-story hospital with about 200 beds, a 20-bed intensive care unit and an emergency trauma center with 27 treatment bays. The site will also include more than 1,900 parking spaces.
Construction is anticipated to take three years. The North Dakota Health Department will need to approve the final plans to ensure that the project meets state health codes.
Comments