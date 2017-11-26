Business

Institute created to spur developments in undersea vehicles

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:28 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Two public universities have partnered with a U.S. Navy contractor to research undersea vehicle technology and train people to work in the field.

The University of Connecticut, University of Rhode Island and submarine manufacturer General Dynamics Electric Boat established the National Institute for Undersea Vehicle Technology at UConn's coastal Avery Point campus in Groton, Connecticut, this month.

The universities received a $1.3 million grant from the Office of Naval Research to prepare students to work in shipbuilding.

There are hundreds of small companies working on Navy projects in Connecticut and Rhode Island and dozens of faculty members at the universities doing research for the Navy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Electric Boat has facilities in both states. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center and Naval War College are also in Rhode Island. URI Professor Arun Shukla, co-director of the institute, said the institute will help bring everyone's expertise together.

"This could be like the Silicon Valley for underwater activities," he said. "So we thought we should join hands and create a team of researchers from URI and UConn and Electric Boat."

The institute is creating seminar courses for students at both campuses, which will start in the spring. Some of the topics that the institute will research include acoustics and sensors, unmanned underwater vehicles and advanced manufacturing techniques.

"Many times research done at universities is not able to transition to the industrial world. It just dies," said Shukla, an expert in mechanical engineering. "We want to make sure that doesn't happen."

Kurt Hesch, chief operating officer at Electric Boat, said the universities' "intellectual horsepower and the state-of-the-art research facilities" will help the industry deploy new undersea capabilities faster.

Members of Congress from Connecticut and Rhode Island praised the partnership for helping to develop technologies to protect the nation and develop the next generation of engineers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video