People hold signs that read "All for Justice" during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands of Romanians have gathered in Bucharest and other cities to protest against government plans to introduce legislation they say will weaken efforts to root out corruption.
People hold signs that read "All for Justice" during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands of Romanians have gathered in Bucharest and other cities to protest against government plans to introduce legislation they say will weaken efforts to root out corruption. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo
People hold signs that read "All for Justice" during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands of Romanians have gathered in Bucharest and other cities to protest against government plans to introduce legislation they say will weaken efforts to root out corruption. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo

Business

Thousands protest Romania's tax, justice laws

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BUCHAREST, Romania

Thousands have protested in Romania's capital against planned changes to the justice system they say will allow high-level corruption to go unpunished and a tax overhaul that could lead to lower wages.

Protesters briefly scuffled with mounted police in Bucharest, and they blew whistles Sunday and called the ruling Social Democratic Party "the red plague." Prosecutors recently froze party leader Liviu Dragnea's assets amid a probe into misuse of European Union funds.

It was the latest protest over government plans to revamp the justice system. Demonstrators also oppose a law that will shift social security taxes to the employee. The government says it will boost revenues.

Vasile Grigore, a 42-year-old doctor said: "We don't want our country to be run by people who are being prosecuted, incompetent and uneducated."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video