Business

Off-duty officer shoots man who brandished gun at Costco

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:12 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

LENEXA, Kan.

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who brandished a gun inside a Costco Wholesale store in a Kansas City suburb.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday at the store in Lenexa, Kansas, near Interstate 35 and 95th Street.

Lenexa Police Capt. Wade Borchers said the off-duty officer just happened to be in the store shopping when the incident happened. Investigators are still trying to determine what the armed man did before the shooting.

Borchers says he's thankful the officer was there although he didn't say which agency the officer works for.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nikki Lotia of Olathe was shopping in the store during the shooting, and she hid back in the pharmacy. Lotia says the just kept praying during the shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video