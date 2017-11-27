Business

Jury selection begins for trial of Turkish bank executive

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:26 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Jury selection began Monday at a criminal trial where the fate of the lone defendant has been overshadowed by the mystery over the whereabouts of his onetime co-defendant, a wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader whose arrest caused a diplomatic stir.

The trader, Reza Zarrab, had once been expected to go before a U.S. jury with Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla in federal court in Manhattan. But Zarrab stopped appearing at pretrial hearings several weeks ago, and his name was removed from a roster of jail inmates, prompting speculation he is cooperating with the U.S. and may testify against Atilla.

Zarrab, 33, was a no-show again on Monday, with U.S. District Judge Richard Berman telling prospective jurors that Atilla is "the only defendant in this trial."

The names of Zarrab and his wife, Turkish pop star and TV personality Ebru Gundes, did appear on a newly filed list of people whose names could come up in the case. But it remained unclear if he'll have any role in a prosecution accusing him of bribing Turkish bank and customs officials with millions of dollars.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lawyers for Zarrab haven't commented. Prosecutors said he's still in U.S. custody, but they wouldn't comment further.

Attilla, a former deputy CEO for state-run Halkbank, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he conspired to process hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of financial transactions for Iranian businesses or Iran's government through U.S. banks. Authorities say those transactions are banned by U.S. and international sanctions.

The government in Turkey, where Zarrab is well-known, has depicted the trial as a conspiracy. Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag described him as a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly asked the U.S. to release him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video