An Ethnic Kachin Catholic devotee in traditional attire holds Myanmar national flag as devotees gather to see Pope Francis on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar ahead of his arrival. Pope Francis begins a six-day visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh on Monday.
An Ethnic Kachin Catholic devotee in traditional attire holds Myanmar national flag as devotees gather to see Pope Francis on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar ahead of his arrival. Pope Francis begins a six-day visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh on Monday. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo
An Ethnic Kachin Catholic devotee in traditional attire holds Myanmar national flag as devotees gather to see Pope Francis on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar ahead of his arrival. Pope Francis begins a six-day visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh on Monday. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo

Business

The Latest: Pope Francis arrives in Myanmar

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:30 AM

YANGON, Myanmar

The Latest on Pope Francis's trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Yangon for a visit to encourage tiny Catholic communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He was greeted by local Catholic officials at the airport Monday afternoon. Thousands of Catholics came from across the country to Yangon, many waving to his car along the road, playing traditional music and wearing attire of their various ethnic groups.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Francis will meet separately with Myanmar's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, its powerful military chief and Buddhist monks during his stay in Myanmar.

He goes later in the week to Bangladesh where he will greet a delegation of Rohingya Muslims and meet with Bangladesh's political and religious leadership in Dhaka.

Masses for the Catholic faithful and meetings with the local church hierarchy round out the itinerary in each country.

___

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of Catholics from across Myanmar have come to the nation's biggest city of Yangon to welcome Pope Francis to the country.

The pope is due to arrive Monday afternoon. His visit will include meetings with Myanmar leaders before heading to Bangladesh.

Father Brang Htoi came with 1,600 Catholics from Kachin state to welcome the pope at the airport. He says, "We are very excited to welcome him."

Catholics are one of the smallest religious minority groups in Myanmar with over 660,000 people, just over 1 percent of the population of 52 million.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video