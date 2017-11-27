Business

Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Florida

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:58 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LAKELAND, Fla.

A train hauling molten sulfur has derailed in Florida and officials are asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes.

Polk County Fire Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that a crew was returning from a medical call early Monday when they saw a train with several overturned cars.

Hazmat crews are working with CSX railroad, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and state officials to investigate the crash. The road near the site is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Officials said no one is being asked to evacuate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Molten sulfur is used in making sulfuric acid, rubber, detergents, fungicides and fertilizers.

Lakeland is between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video