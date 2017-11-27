Business

14 Connecticut communities get $13.6M in brownfields grants

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:04 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The state is providing $13.6 million to 14 Connecticut communities to help with the cleanup and redevelopment of blighted properties known as brownfields.

The funding announced last week includes $12.1 million for eight remediation and redevelopment projects, totaling just over 34 acres. An additional $1.5 million will be awarded to eight assessment projects that will prepare for the future revitalization of additional properties, consisting of almost 52 acres.

The funds come from state Department of Economic and Community Development.

The communities getting the grants are Bridgeport, Danbury, East Hartford, Hartford, Meriden, New Britain, Plymouth, Waterbury, Ansonia, Derby, Norwich, Manchester, Middletown, and Plainville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says developing these sites boosts local economies and spurs growth and private investment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video