Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:56 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 4.20 cents at $4.1140 a bushel; Dec corn fell 1 cent to 3.4120 a bushel; December oats gained 4.40 cents at $2.5360 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was down 1.40 cents at $9.9160 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.1865 a pound; January feeder cattle fell .33 cent at $1.5298 a pound; December lean hogs gained .85 cents at $.6410 a pound.

