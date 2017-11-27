Personal injury firm sues competing firm over billboard ad

A personal injury law firm in Massachusetts is suing a competing firm over an alleged copycat billboard.
Ellis Law Offices in Worcester alleges in the suit that The Law Offices of Joseph J. Cariglia intentionally copied its Interstate 290 billboard to siphon away customers.
The Telegram & Gazette reports the lawsuit was moved to U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
The lawsuit says the billboards feature a similar color scheme, design and wording. Ellis Law says it put up its billboard in August, and says Cariglia Law put up its own in October.
Ellis Law wants Cariglia's billboard removed and $500,000 in damages.
Cariglia Law's marketing company, Murray Marketing Inc., denies wrongdoing and says the billboards contain numerous differences.
