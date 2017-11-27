Business

Personal injury firm sues competing firm over billboard ad

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WORCESTER, Mass.

A personal injury law firm in Massachusetts is suing a competing firm over an alleged copycat billboard.

Ellis Law Offices in Worcester alleges in the suit that The Law Offices of Joseph J. Cariglia intentionally copied its Interstate 290 billboard to siphon away customers.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the lawsuit was moved to U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The lawsuit says the billboards feature a similar color scheme, design and wording. Ellis Law says it put up its billboard in August, and says Cariglia Law put up its own in October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ellis Law wants Cariglia's billboard removed and $500,000 in damages.

Cariglia Law's marketing company, Murray Marketing Inc., denies wrongdoing and says the billboards contain numerous differences.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video