An Indian Police officer briefs his colleagues at the entrance of HITECH city, venue of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The event — co-hosted by the United States and India — runs from Nov. 28-30 and will be attended by U.S. presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Business

Ivanka Trump's India visit raises questions about her brand

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:21 AM

HYDERABAD, India

Ivanka Trump will make a significant solo outing when she headlines a business conference in India, but her trip highlights questions about whether her message of empowering poor women matches her actions.

Trump landed Tuesday in the southern city of Hyderabad and is scheduled to make the opening address later in the day at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

The city has cleared away beggars and filled potholes ahead of the visit by Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior presidential adviser. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join her at the opening.

Many Indians are excited about the glamor and power Ivanka Trump brings. Yet the conference's focus on women entrepreneurs raises questions about some of the commercial decisions made by Trump and her famous namesake brand.

