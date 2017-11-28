Business

Alaska Aerospace Corporation to launch private company

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KODIAK, Alaska

The state-owned Alaska Aerospace Corporation has announced it's working toward starting a subsidiary company to operate in the private sector.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the corporation earlier this month revealed its plans for the company called Aurora Launch Services.

Alaska Aerospace has been pursuing options for a public-private partnership since state funding to the corporation ceased at the end of 2014.

Alaska Aerospace CEO Craig Campbell says he hopes to have all paperwork into the state to establish the company by January 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Campbell says the private company will take the services currently offered at Alaska Aerospace's complex and make them available to customers at launch sites worldwide.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video