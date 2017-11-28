Alaska Aerospace Corporation to launch private company

The state-owned Alaska Aerospace Corporation has announced it's working toward starting a subsidiary company to operate in the private sector.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the corporation earlier this month revealed its plans for the company called Aurora Launch Services.
Alaska Aerospace has been pursuing options for a public-private partnership since state funding to the corporation ceased at the end of 2014.
Alaska Aerospace CEO Craig Campbell says he hopes to have all paperwork into the state to establish the company by January 2018.
Campbell says the private company will take the services currently offered at Alaska Aerospace's complex and make them available to customers at launch sites worldwide.
