Business

Saudi oil minister mum on issue of oil production cuts

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:30 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's oil minister says those waiting to see if OPEC will extend production cuts will have to wait until the cartel's upcoming Vienna meeting.

Khalid al-Falih made the comments Tuesday at a petrochemical conference in Dubai.

He ignored shouted questions from journalists after his speech, waving as he walked off with Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei.

Al-Mazrouei later told journalists it also was too early to discuss what decision OPEC may make at its Thursday meeting in Vienna.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

OPEC and Russia are expected to extend the latest cuts in oil production they announced last year until the end of 2018.

Crude oil prices now sit around $60 a barrel after bottoming out around $30 a barrel in January 2016, hurting the oil-dependent economies of the Gulf and elsewhere.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video