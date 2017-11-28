FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell stands as President Donald Trump announces him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Senate Banking Committee has scheduled Powell's confirmation hearing for Nov. 28.
Business

The Latest: Fed chair nominee Powell's confirmation hearing

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:07 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the Senate confirmation hearing of Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve chairman (all times local):

___

10:00 a.m.

Jerome Powell will face questions from the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, which is holding a confirmation hearing on his nomination to become chairman of the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump nominated Powell on Nov. 2 after a lengthy search which involved interviews with five finalists including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Trump said he wanted to put his own stamp on the central bank, which was likely one reason he chose Powell, a Republican, over Yellen, a Democrat who had been nominated by President Barack Obama.

In his prepared testimony, Powell is casting himself as a figure of stability and continuity, praising both Yellen and former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. He says his goal is to preserve the Fed's "independent and nonpartisan status."

