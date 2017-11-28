Business

Man gets prison term for bank robbery spree in New Jersey

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEWARK, N.J.

A man who robbed five banks during a six-week span last year has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

Jermaine Mason, also known as Asim Harris, will also have to pay $16,429 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Tuesday. The 40-year-old Newark man had pleaded guilty to the robberies earlier this year.

Mason received a 79-month sentence for the robberies, which occurred in Harrison, Jersey City, Kearny and Newark between Oct. 21 and Nov. 29. Federal prosecutors say that in each robbery, Mason either presented a note demanding cash from bank tellers or verbally demanded money.

At the time of his arrest, Mason was on federal supervised release for robbing several banks in 2006 and 2007.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video