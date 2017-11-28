Man gets prison term for bank robbery spree in New Jersey

A man who robbed five banks during a six-week span last year has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.
Jermaine Mason, also known as Asim Harris, will also have to pay $16,429 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Tuesday. The 40-year-old Newark man had pleaded guilty to the robberies earlier this year.
Mason received a 79-month sentence for the robberies, which occurred in Harrison, Jersey City, Kearny and Newark between Oct. 21 and Nov. 29. Federal prosecutors say that in each robbery, Mason either presented a note demanding cash from bank tellers or verbally demanded money.
At the time of his arrest, Mason was on federal supervised release for robbing several banks in 2006 and 2007.
Comments