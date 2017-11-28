Business

Former Montana football coach interviews for old job

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:39 AM

MISSOULA, Mont.

Former Montana football coach Bobby Hauck interviewed for his old job on Monday.

Athletic director Kent Haslam declined to comment on specific candidates, but said the opening has garnered substantial interest.

Haslam said he still plans to interview other candidates, but told the Missoulian he wants to move the process along, noting that college football's early signing period runs from Dec. 20-22.

The coaching position became open when Haslam did not renew the contract of coach Bob Stitt after three seasons.

Hauck coached at Montana from 2003 to 2009, during which the Grizzlies posted an 80-17 record and played in three FCS national championship games. He was the head coach at UNLV from 2010-14 and is currently the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State.

