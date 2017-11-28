Buffalo Wild Wings, which has a location at Columbus Park Crossing, will soon be owned by Atlanta-based Arby’s Restaurant Group. --
Buffalo Wild Wings, which has a location at Columbus Park Crossing, will soon be owned by Atlanta-based Arby’s Restaurant Group. -- Image from Buffalo Wild Wings on Facebook
Buffalo Wild Wings, which has a location at Columbus Park Crossing, will soon be owned by Atlanta-based Arby’s Restaurant Group. -- Image from Buffalo Wild Wings on Facebook

Business

In a sweet and spicy bite, Arby’s gobbling up Buffalo Wild Wings

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 12:20 PM

Arby’s has the meats and now it has the fried chicken wings to go with it.

Atlanta-based Arby’s Restaurant Group said Tuesday it will be purchasing Minneapolis-based Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal valued at $2.9 billion, which includes assuming the debt of the chicken wing chain, the two companies said in a news release.

Arby’s operates several outlets in the Columbus area, while there is a Buffalo Wild Wings establishment at Columbus Park Crossing on the city’s north side, with it one of the original restaurants to locate in the power shopping complex.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within the first three months of next year, with Buffalo Wild Wings becoming a privately held subsidiary of Arby’s. Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital Group is the majority owner of Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Founded in 1962, Arby’s has more than 3,300 locations in seven countries. Launched in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings operates more than 1,250 restaurants in 10 nations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video