In a sweet and spicy bite, Arby’s gobbling up Buffalo Wild Wings

Arby’s has the meats and now it has the fried chicken wings to go with it.
Atlanta-based Arby’s Restaurant Group said Tuesday it will be purchasing Minneapolis-based Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal valued at $2.9 billion, which includes assuming the debt of the chicken wing chain, the two companies said in a news release.
Arby’s operates several outlets in the Columbus area, while there is a Buffalo Wild Wings establishment at Columbus Park Crossing on the city’s north side, with it one of the original restaurants to locate in the power shopping complex.
The acquisition is expected to be completed within the first three months of next year, with Buffalo Wild Wings becoming a privately held subsidiary of Arby’s. Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital Group is the majority owner of Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Founded in 1962, Arby’s has more than 3,300 locations in seven countries. Launched in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings operates more than 1,250 restaurants in 10 nations.
