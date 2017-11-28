Scarlett, daughter of Momma Goldberg’s staffer Katie Crew, enjoys a treat at Momma G’s while reading her favorite book provided by the organization Reach Out and Read. --
Scarlett, daughter of Momma Goldberg’s staffer Katie Crew, enjoys a treat at Momma G’s while reading her favorite book provided by the organization Reach Out and Read. -- Image from Momma Goldberg’s Deli
Business

Eat out at Momma G’s, have part of bill donated to reading program

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 04:57 PM

It’s a win-win situation. You enjoy a tasty steamed sandwich at Momma Goldberg’s Deli while also getting a warm feeling deep inside by knowing that a portion of your bill is being donated to an organization with the mission of helping children read better at an early age.

That’s the goal of “Give Back Night,” which is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6. The Momma Goldberg’s locations participating include both Columbus eateries, as well as other Georgia outlets in LaGrange, Warner Robins and at Mercer University, the company said.

This is the second year that Auburn, Ala.-based Momma Goldberg’s Deli, also known as Momma G’s, has taken part in the event, with 20 percent of net sales being donated to Reach Out and Read, which works with medical providers to give out books to kids at health-care locations across the U.S. In Georgia, the organization serves 100,000 children and families at 130 program sites and through 700 medical providers.

Reach Out and Read offers books for children from infancy through age 5, with the distribution points typically pediatric offices. Aside from giving away books, parents also are encouraged to read aloud regularly to their children and to discuss the pictures and other elements of the books to help stimulate their curiosity. The effort helps prepare the kids for future structured learning, starting in kindergarten.

“At my daughter’s 18-month-old well check visit, the nurse practitioner presented us with a book and best practices on reading and spending time with her such as snuggling up to look at the book,” said Katie Crew, Momma Goldberg’s project manager. “The book is now one of Scarlett’s favorites. We read it several times a day. She loves pointing out new things each time we read it.”

The Columbus Momma Goldberg’s Deli locations are at 1101 Broadway downtown and at 2603 Manchester Expressway.

